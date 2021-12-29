Raisen, Dec 29 (PTI) A sub divisional magistrate was nabbed on Wednesday evening in Raisen in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a person who wanted to set up a stone crushing unit, a Lokayukta police official said.

SDM Manish Jain had demanded Rs 1 lakh to clear a proposal of a stone crushing unit in Agaria in Gairatganj tehsil, and then settled for Rs 50,000, of which Rs 5,000 had already been paid, said Sanjay Shukla, Lokayukta special police establishment Deputy Superintendent of Police.

"The man approached the Lokayukta and Jain was caught red handed when his reader Deepak Shrivastava accepted two envelopes containing Rs 40,000 and Rs 5,000. He kept the envelope containing Rs 5,000 with himself and handed over Rs 30,000 to the SDM after taking out Rs 10,000 from the second envelope," he said.

Jain, Shrivastava and a computer operator identified as Ram Narayan Ahir have been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

