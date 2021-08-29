Bhopal, Aug 29 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,92,155 on Sunday with the addition of 12 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,516, an official said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 10-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By Stepfather in Visakhapatnam; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

The recovery count stood at 7,81,559, leaving the state with 80 active cases, he added.

Also Read | Ahmedabad: 15-Year-Old Girl Posts Nude Photos And Videos On Social Media During Online Studies; Her Parents Suffer Heart Attacks.

With 72,139 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,64,71,171, the official added.

An official release said 4,55,18,484 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 1,02,440 on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,155, new cases 12, death toll 10,516 (no change), recovered 7,81,559, active cases 80, number of tests so far 1,64,71,171.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)