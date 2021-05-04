Bhopal, May 4 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 12,236 COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths, taking the tally and toll to 6,12,666 and 6,003 respectively, an official said.

He said 11,249 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 5,20,024, leaving it with 86,639 active cases.

"Indore's caseload rose to 1,18,085 after 1,805 people were detected with the infection. Bhopal's tally rose by 1,673 to touch 96,476. Indore and Bhopal reported six deaths each, taking the fatality count to 1,169 and 764 respectively. Indore had 11,702 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal is 11,338," the official informed.

With 64,054 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP crossed 79.92 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 6,12,666, new cases 12,236, death toll 6,003, recovered 5,20,024, active cases 86,639, number of tests so far 79,92,536.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)