Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24: Impex Limited an emerging force in the toys and kids' consumer merchandise segment, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Feb 26, 2026, aiming to raise ₹ 36.28 Crores with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The issue size is 50,40,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 71 - ₹ 72 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

* Qualified Institutional Buyer - Not more than 23,90,400Equity Shares

* Non-Institutional Investors - Not less than 7,20,000Equity Shares

* Individual Investors - Not less than 16,76,800 Equity Shares

* Market Maker - Up to 2,52,800 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for Incorporation and Investment in a newly proposed wholly owned subsidiary in mainland UAE, Repayment of Loans, working capital requirements and the general corporate purposes. The anchor portion will open on Tuesday, Feb 25, 2026 and will close on Monday, Mar 02, 2026.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Capitalsquare Advisors Private Limited, and the Registrar is Link MUFG Intime India Private Limited.

Mr. Kumarshri Rajkumar Bahety & Mr. Mustafa Esmail Kapasi, Managing Directors of Striders Impex Limitedexpressed, "At Striders Impex Limited, our journey began with a clear vision to build a differentiated platform in toys and kids' consumer merchandise. Since executing our first licensed product launch, we have consistently expanded our portfolio, forged strategic partnerships with leading brands such as Disney, Hamleys, Miniso, and Landmark Group, and established a strong distribution footprint across Indiaand the United Arab Emirates.

Today, we operate through an asset-light model that blends global licensing with a growing portfolio of proprietary brands, supported by a pan-India omnichannel network and an expanding international platform.

The proposed IPO represents the next phase of our growth journey. The proceeds will enable us to deepen distribution, invest in brand building, strengthen working capital, and accelerate international expansion through our UAE platform--driving scalable growth and creating sustainable long-term value."

Dr. Sunil Kumar Manocha, Director of CapitalSquareAdvisors Private Limited "We are delighted to partner with Striders Impex Limited at this pivotal moment in its growth journey. In a relatively short period, the Company has established a compelling presence in the toys and kids' merchandise segment, driven by a scalable asset-light model, strong licensing alliances, and a steadily expanding portfolio of proprietary brands.

Backed by established relationships with leading global and retail partners and supported by its international platform in the United Arab Emirates, the Company is strategically positioned to capture the next wave of growth opportunities.

We are proud to support Striders Impex Limited in its upcoming IPO and remain confident in its long-term vision to scale sustainably and deliver meaningful long-term value."

