Bhopal, Oct 30 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,54,744 on Sunday after the detection of 13 cases at a positivity rate of 0.3 per cent, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,775, while the recovery count increased by 14 to touch 10,43,909, leaving the state with 60 active cases, he said.

With 3,499 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,01,37,523, he added.

A government release said 13,35,07,575 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,744, new cases 13, death toll 10,775, recoveries 10,43,909, active cases 60 number of tests so far 3,01,37,523.

