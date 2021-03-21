Bhopal, Mar 21 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Sunday recorded 1,322 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,75,727, while the toll rose by three and the number of people discharged by 663, an official said.

The death toll in the state is 3,906 and the recovery count is 2,63,821, he said, adding that six of 52 districts in the state did not report a new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours.

"A death each was reported from Gwalior, Ratlam and Burhanpur. Indore's caseload rose by 326 to reach 64,153, while that of Bhopal touched 47,110 with the addition of 382 cases. The active caseload in the two cities is 2,090 and 2,069 respectively," he said.

With 22,980 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP crossed 61.40 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,75,727 new cases 1322, death toll 3,906, recovered 2,63,821, active cases 8,000 number of tests so far 61,40,126.

