Bhopal, Feb 6 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally on Saturday rose to 2,56,214 after 197 new cases were recorded, a health official said.

The toll touched 3,820 with one more person succumbing to the infection in Betul, he said.

He said Ratlam, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Shahdol, Dewas, Barwani, Raisen, Rajgarh, Harda, Singrauli, Guna, Bhind, Umaria, Tikamgarh, Alirajpur, Mandla, Dindori, Burhanpur and Agar Malwa reported no fresh coronavirus case on Saturday.

The official said 315 persons were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's recovery count to 2,50,320.

"Of 197 new cases, Bhopal accounted for 90 and Indore 22. The cases in Indore rose to 57,669, including 924 deaths, while Bhopal's tally is 42,891, with 614 deaths. Bhopal now has 628 active cases. This figure for Indore is 318," the official informed.

With 17,063 tests in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in MP rose to around 54.54 lakh.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,56,214, new cases 197, death toll 3,820, recovered 2,50,320, active cases 2074, number of tests so far 54,54,653.

