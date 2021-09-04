Bhopal, Sep 4 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,92,237 on Saturday with the addition of 22 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,516, an official said.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,607, leaving the state with 114 active cases, he added.

With 69,130 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,68,61,928, the official said.

An official release said 4,84,14,287 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in MP so far, including 4,15,948 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,237 new cases 22, death toll 10,516 (no change), recovered 7,81,607, active cases 114, number of tests so far 1,68,61,928.

