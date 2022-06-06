Bhopal, Jun 6 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,42,819 on Monday after the detection of 40 fresh cases, while the pandemic death toll remained unchanged at 10,737, a health official said.

Also Read | Hyderabad Gang Rape Case: Probe Intensifies After BJP MLA Releases 'Proof' of Role of MLA's Son in Gangrape.

The positivity rate in MP is 0.6 per cent while the recovery count increased by 35 to touch 10,31,829, leaving the state with 253 active cases, the official said.

Also Read | Apple WWDC 2022 Live Updates: iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 & More To Be Announced Tonight.

With 6,932 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,93,47,027, he added.

A government release said 11,93,75,377 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 43,446 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,42,819, new cases 40, death toll 10,737, recoveries 10,31,829, active cases 253, number of tests so far 2,93,47,027.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)