Bhopal, Jun 29 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,44,243 on Wednesday after the detection of 93 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,741, an official said.

The positivity rate is 1.2 per cent, he added.

The recovery count increased by 57 to touch 10,33,012, leaving the state with 490 active cases, the official informed.

With 7,208 samples examined during the day, the total number of tests in MP went up to 2,94,95,839, he said.

A government release said 12,03,83,762 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 65,465 on Wednesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,44,243, new cases 93, death toll 10,741, recoveries 10,33,012, active cases 490, number of tests so far 2,94,95,839.

