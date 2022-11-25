Bhopal, Nov 25 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported three COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 10,54,896, while the death toll stood unchanged at 10,776, an official said.

Also Read | Port Blair | We’re Happy That India Takes over the G20 Presidency from Indonesia as We’ve … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The recovery count increased by four to touch 10,44,112, leaving the state with eight active cases, he added.

Also Read | New Zealand: Newly-Wed Indian Man Stabbed to Death by Robbers; PM Jacinda Ardern Apologises to Family of Deceased; 2 Accused Held.

With 3,163 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in MP so far went up to 3,02,13,847, the official said.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,896, new cases 03, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,112, active cases eight, total tests 3,02,13,847.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)