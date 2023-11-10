Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): A special Bhasma Aarti was performed at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple situated in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras on Friday.

'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning.

On the occasion, priest of the temple Sanjay Sharma told ANI, "According to tradition the doors of Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva) were opened in the Brahma Muhurta and after that a holy bath of Lord Mahakal was performed with Panchamrit Maha Baba, anointed with fruits and Kesar (saffron)."

Baba Mahakal was beautifully decorated with dry fruits and sandalwood. After the adornment, Bhasma Aarti, incense lamp aarti and Mahapujan was performed on the occasion of Dhanteras, he added.

The priest further said that it was prayed to the Lord that there would be peace, happiness and prosperity in the entire world.

A large number of devotees from various far regions visited here and sought the blessing of Lord Mahakal on the occasion.

"It is an auspicious day of Dhanteras today and we participated in the Bhasma Aarti of Baba Mahakal on the occasion. It is our fortune that we participate in the aarti on this auspicious day. I prayed to the lord to keep his blessings on all of us," a woman devotee Sonali Singh told ANI.

Dhanteras is one of the major Hindu festivals, which is celebrated across the country with immense happiness and enthusiasm.

Dhanteras is the first day that marks the festival of Diwali. It is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin or Kartika.

Dhanteras, dedicated to worshipping Siddhi Vinayak Ganesh Ji, Goddess of Wealth Mahalakshmi Ji, and Kuber Ji, marks an auspicious day for new purchases.

Dhanvantari, is also worshipped on the occasion of Dhanteras, is considered the god of Ayurveda who imparted the wisdom of Ayurveda for the betterment of mankind and to help rid it of the suffering of disease. (ANI)

