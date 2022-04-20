Indore, Apr 20 (PTI) Three persons, including a girl, were killed and as many others injured on Wednesday when a dumper mowed them down while they were having food on the roadside near here, a police official said.

The victims were consuming food by sitting near a garden when they were on their way to Manglia from Khargone, he said.

"Suddenly, a dumper mowed them down, in which a woman, a girl and a man were killed on the spot," the official of Tejaji Nagar police station said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital for treatment, he said.

The deceased were identified as Gabru Yadav, Anita Rathore and Sarika, but their age could not be known.

The driver of the dumper fled after the incident, he said, adding the police later recovered the vehicle and further probe into the incident was on.

