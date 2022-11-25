Jabalpur, Nov 25 (PTI) Three persons were killed on Friday after being hit by a bus on the outskirts of Jabalpur city in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The incident took place in the early hours of the day at Jotpur trisection and the deceased have been identified as Nanhe Gond (35), Summi Thakur (45) and Anil Thakur (32), Tiwara police station inspector LS Jharia said.

"Gond and Summi Thakur died on the spot, while Anil Thakur succumbed in the government medical college hospital. Nanhe and Summi Thakur were on a motorcycle when they were killed. The bus then hit Anil Thakur who was standing nearby," he said.

A case was registered Indian Penal Code sections 304(A) (causing death by negligence) 279 (rash driving) and 337(causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) against the absconding bus driver, he said.

