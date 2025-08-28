Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 28 (ANI): A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Madhya Pradesh Tiger Foundation Committee and the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre Committee in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Samatva Bhawan, CM House, in Bhopal on Thursday, the state government said in a release.

The MoU aims to facilitate cooperation in wildlife rehabilitation, conservation, and animal health and welfare for animals housed in zoos, rescue centres, and safaris across the state.

As part of the agreement, special capacity-building and skill-upgradation programmes will be organised for forest staff, veterinarians, and elephant mahouts. Technical assistance will also be provided for establishing the proposed zoo-cum-safari centre in Ujjain.

The agreement also includes provisions for the joint development of advanced wildlife health and rescue infrastructure, including veterinary hospitals and diagnostic laboratories.

Furthermore, under the MoU, an integrated digital Zoo Management Information System (ZMIS) will be designed for all zoological institutions in the state. The advanced laboratory of the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre will be utilised for conservation planning and evidence-based wildlife management, particularly for molecular genetic analysis of the tiger (Panthera tigris) population in captivity.

Joint research initiatives will also be undertaken to prevent, diagnose, and treat wildlife diseases.

The MoU will remain in force for a period of two years. Under its provisions, the Greens Centre will review technical protocols, veterinary practices, and animal welfare standards, and provide expert advice to the Forest Department of the Government of Madhya Pradesh.

Additional Chief Secretary (Forest) Ashok Barnwal, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests VN Ambade, Dr Brij Kishore Gupta, Anupam Jain, and Sandeep Dixit from Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre were present at the time of the MoU exchange. (ANI)

