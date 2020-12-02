Rewa (MP), Dec 2 (PTI) A speeding truck mowed down three persons after hitting three vehicles ahead of a toll plaza on a national highway in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday night, police said, adding two persons were injured in the incident.

The incident occurred on the national highway 30 at Sohagi Pahad, about 60-65 kms away from the district headquarter, said Sohagi police station in-charge Pavan Shukla.

Prima facie, the truck driver lost control over the vehicle which rammed into three vehicles before crashing into a divider, he said.

The deceased, including a security guard, are identified as Brahmanand Tripathi, Raghuvar, and Anupam Shukla, he said, adding that the truck driver was also injured.

