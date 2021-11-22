Khargone (MP), Nov 22 (PTI) A 14-year-old student died and four were injured after a mini truck rammed into a group of schoolchildren in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Monday, police said.

Also Read | Haryana: 31-Year-Old Property Dealer Out on Bail In Murder Case Shot Dead By Six Assailants in Sonepat; Accused Absconding.

The incident occurred near Barlay village under Karhi police station limits in the morning when a group of five girls were going to school, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Choudhary.

Also Read | Adani Transmission Wins Three Confederation of Indian Industry Awards.

"A speeding loading mini truck hit the girls from behind. One girl died en route to a hospital in Indore, and the other four are undergoing treatment. The driver fled from the spot but was later arrested," he informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)