Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia along with his son performing the Puja at Deoghar (Photo/ANI)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 2 (ANI): Union Minister Jyotiradtiya Scindia accompanied by his son Mahanaryaman Scindia offered prayers at Deoghar located in Gwalior district, dressed up in royal attire on the occasion Vijayadashmi on Thursday.

The around 150-year-old temple of the Scindia royal family is situated at Deoghar in Maharaj Bada area of the district. The Scindia family performed the puja rituals keeping with the royal annual Vijayadashami tradition.

Scindia and his son worshipped their Kuldevi (family deity), the symbol flag of the erstwhile Scindia royal family, and performed the Shastra puja on the occasion.

Jyotiraditya Scindia is the son of former Union Minister and Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia, and grandson of Jiwajirao Scindia, the last ruler of the princely state of Gwalior during the British Raj in India.

After performing the puja rituals, Scindia extended greetings to people of the state and the country.

"I extend my greetings to people of the state and the country on the occasion of Dussehra. May this dussehra bring good time and development to our city, state and the nation. I wished that may the Almighty always shower blessings in our region," Scindia told reporters.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals in India.

It marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated in diverse ways across the country. It commemorates Lord Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana, symbolising the triumph of truth and righteousness over arrogance and evil.

The festival also inspires people to conquer their inner evils like anger, greed, pride, and jealousy, and to uphold the values of truth, virtue, and righteousness. (ANI)

