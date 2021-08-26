Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Thursday that the state universities will now also have skill courses along with subjective courses.

The announcement was made in the inauguration ceremony of the States Vice-Chancellors' Workshops under National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Speaking at the occasion, Chouhan said, "the state government is also upgrading the IT sector and from now onwards all the state colleges will have skilled courses, apart from only subjective education. All the state universities will now provide agriculture education along with other courses."

Further, he added, "If higher education is not able to provide the capability of earning livelihood then education is incomplete. Higher studies should be pursued by only those who are genuinely interested in it. Otherwise, a student should learn the courses based upon skills in order to gain employment and earn livelihood, directly after completing 12th."

Madhya Pradesh Governor Manughbai Patel was also present at the event. (ANI)

