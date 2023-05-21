Katni, May 21: In a shocking incident, a video of a man stripping the feathers of a peacock has created an uproar on social media. The incident took place in the district Katni of Madhya Pradesh, said the officials on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Atul. According to the video that has gone viral, the man could be seen brutally plucking out the bird's feathers leading to its death, as a friend watches on. They posted the video along with a song playing in the background. Delhi: Stray Dog Beaten to Death by Group of People in Karol Bagh; Case Registered After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Man Seen Brutally Plucking Feathers of Peacock in MP

#Bhopal: A man stripping the feathers off a peacock in #MadhyaPradesh's Katni has created a furore on social media. Police have identified the accused and say they are looking for the accused.@Anurag_Dwary Video pic.twitter.com/r4tc4PoWk1 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 21, 2023

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Gaurav Sharma said, "Based on the number of the bike seen in the viral video, the youth was identified. It belongs to the Reethi police station area of the district." Shocking Video: Baby Elephant Beaten By Mob with Sticks and Slippers in Assam.

Peacock Tortured in Madhya Pradesh Video

"The young man was not at home when the police team reached his residence, we will make the arrest soon," stated the DFO. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

