Khargone (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 26 (ANI): A newly married woman was allegedly branded with a hot knife and was brutally assaulted by her husband in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, police said on Tuesday.

According to officials, the woman, a resident of Awarkachh village in Khargone district, married Dilip Pipliya of Anjad in Barwani district six months ago. She told the police that her husband had disliked her from the beginning and often assaulted her.

Jaitapur police station Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rakha Bhalray said, "We received information from the hospital that a woman was admitted after being branded with a heated knife by her husband. Based on her statement, further action is being taken. A zero FIR has been filed under sections 115(2), 118, 126 and 85 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS). Since the incident took place in Anjad, the case diary has been transferred to Anjad police station through the Khargone SP."

In her statement, the woman alleged that on the night of August 24, her husband returned home drunk, assaulted her with kicks and punches, dragged her into the kitchen, locked the doors, and tied her hands and legs. "He heated a knife on the gas stove and branded me on several parts of my body. He said he did not like me and had married under family pressure," she told the police.

The victim further said that her in-laws were present upstairs during the incident. "I informed them the next morning. They first said that they would speak to my husband, but later accused me of branding myself with a hot knife," she added. (ANI)

