Jabalpur, Jun 15 (PTI) An 18-year-old woman drowned in Narmada river near Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday while trying to take a selfie, while two other persons, including a teenage boy, went missing after they jumped in to save her, police said.

The incident occurred at New Bhedaghat, around 22 kilometres from here, and all three - the deceased and two missing persons - were part of a group, the police said.

The body of the victim, Khushboo Singh, was fished out, while a search is on for two other persons - Rakesh Arya (31) and Ram Sahu (17), Tilwara police station in-charge Laxman Singh Jharia said.

He said that Abhishek Choudhary, a resident of Vijayraghavgarh town of Katni district, who came with the group of students led by their teacher Rakesh Arya told the police that all of them were in Jabalpur for the admission of some students to paramedical course and decided to visit New Bhedaghat.

"Arya and Sahu jumped into the river after Khushboo fell while taking a selfie," he said, adding that the her body was fished out with help of the local fishermen.

The body was found close to the spot where the incident occurred, while the divers are looking for the missing persons, he said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the tragedy.

