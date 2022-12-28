Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): A woman was arrested for allegedly thrashing a lady doctor posted at Victoria hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident broke out on Wednesday afternoon when the accused woman, Rani Vishwakarma visited the hospital along with one of her companions for a medical check up.

The victim doctor, Akanksha Choudhary said, "The accused woman came to the OPD where we asked her to wait for a while. During this the accused started abusing and told me to take money to do her work. The accused also told me that she was a police personnel in Madhotal police station."

"When I refused her request, she pulled me by holding my Magalshutra (Neckless) and attacked me. She hit me in the leg, hands and also slapped me. She broke my bangles and Mangalsutra. She also attacked the people who were trying to save me," Choudhary said.

"It is a very wrong act. The government should be ashamed literally. It is not a way that we are sitting here after reading so much and anyone will come and beat us. There is not a single guard to save us. What is the administration doing? Nobody is there to save us. This is not the first incident that has happened to me. It happened earlier too but I did not take any action. But today it has crossed the limit, that's why this action is being taken," the doctor added.

Jalalpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Bahuguna said, "A case has been registered against the accused woman under relevant sections at Omati police station in the district. The accused woman has been arrested."

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

