Indore, Apr 7 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) has sought a report from the police over the incident of two constables beating up an autorickshaw driver for allegedly violating the COVID-19 mask rule, an official said on Wednesday.

Taking cognisance of media reports about the 35-year- old man being beaten up by two policemen on Tuesday, MPHRC chairman Justice Narendra Kumar Jain has sought a report from Indore's inspector General of Police within two weeks, the official said.

In the video of the incident, which went viral, the two policemen are purportedly seen thrashing the man, identified as Krishnakant Kunjir on the street even as his teenaged son and some women beg them to stop.

Kunjir told reporters that he was beaten up badly by two policemen in Pardesipura area when he had ventured out to give food to his father, who was undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

"I had put on the mask. But it was a little below my nose. The constables stopped me and asked me to go to the police station. When I sought some time citing my father's illness, they abused me and started beating me mercilessly," he said.

The victim claimed that he felt suffocated, as one of the policemen had grabbed him and tied two amulets around his neck.

After the video went viral, the two police personnel were suspended.

Superintendent of police (East) Ashutosh Bagri, however, claimed that Kunjir was not wearing a mask and had humiliated and assaulted the policemen when they stopped him.

