Bhopal, Jun 26 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 12,798 on Friday after 203 people tested coronavirus positive, while three deaths in Indore and another one in Dhar took the toll to 546, an official said.

A total of 185 persons were discharged from hospitals post recovery during the day, taking the number of recovered patients to 9,804, leaving the state with 2,448 active cases, he added.

"Indore now has 4,543 cases after 36 people were found infected, while the death toll stands at 214. The COVID-19 count in Bhopal reached 2,664 with 31 new cases. The death toll in the capital is 94," the official said.

A health bulletin said that no new coronavirus case had been reported from 24 districts since Thursday evening, while five districts did not have any active case as of now.

There are 1,091 active containment zones in the state, officials added.

MP's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 12,798, active cases 2,448, new cases 203, deaths 546, discharged 9,804, number of tested people 3,29,079.

