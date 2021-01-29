Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) The Mumbai police on Friday defended its closure report in the Rs 25,000 crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam, in which state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was one of the accused, and said it was not concerned with anyone's "political affiliation" but the illegal acts, if any, committed by them.

The economic offences wing (EOW) of Mumbai police was responding to a protest petition, filed by original informant in the case Surinder Arora, against the closure report.

In its reply, Mumbai police said it has inquired into each and every allegation made by the complainant, and added that the allegations made in the present protest petition were "baseless" and have been made to sensationalise the case.

"The investigating agency takes it as a strong exception to the averments of the protest petitioner making false, baseless and defamatory charges of corruption against the investigation team," it said.

"The investigating agency, while investigating the case, was not concerned with anyone's political affiliation but were concerned with the illegal acts, if any, committed by them constituting criminal offence," it added.

The EOW further said, during the course of the probe, it had not come across any material pinpointing any specific allegations against any specific person, director or officer of the MSCB, or any unlawful gain or undue pecuniary advantage received by an individual of MSCB.

The EOW had filed an FIR in the case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of IPC, the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act.

The case pertained to loans running into several thousand crore rupees obtained by sugar cooperatives, spinning mills and other entities from district and cooperative banks.

The FIR, registered following a High Court order, had named Dy CM Pawar and some 70 others.

As per the FIR, the state exchequer suffered losses of Rs 25,000 crore between January 1, 2007 and December 31, 2017 due to irregularities in the bank.

