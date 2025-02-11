Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 11 (PTI) Power supply to 7,655 consumers has been disconnected over non-payment of bills of over Rs 231 crore in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, an MSEDCL official said on Tuesday.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), in a release, said it has undertaken a drive to recover dues in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar zone for the last 45 days.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Opens Up About Depression, Thanks PM Narendra Modi for Prioritising Students' Mental Well-being in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025' (Watch Video).

The official said dues stood at more than Rs 231 crore as of January end, with arrears of Rs 59.39 crore in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar urban circle and Rs 59.58 crore in the rural circle.

He said apart from this, outstanding bills of Rs 112.5 crore were recorded in the neighbouring Jalna circle, which is also a part of the zone.

Also Read | India Ready To Share Its Experience, Expertise With World To Ensure 'AI Future Is for Good, and for All', Says PM Narendra Modi in Paris Summit.

The official said as part of the crackdown against defaulters, power supply was disconnected temporarily to 7,655 consumers, of which 2,346 were in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar urban circle, 2,091 in the rural circle and 3,218 in the Jalna circle.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)