Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Rakesh Sachan highlighted the state's thriving MSME sector, with over 96 lakh units generating employment for lakhs of people.

Speaking at an International MSME event, Sachan said, "MSMEs are growing rapidly in Uttar Pradesh. Entrepreneurs from various districts of the state who are benefiting from government initiatives have gathered here today. Currently, there are over 96 lakh MSME units operating in the state."

Sachan attributed the state's rise in entrepreneurship to improved infrastructure and said, "Improved roads and better connectivity have contributed to the rise of entrepreneurship in Uttar Pradesh. Through the MSME sector, lakhs of people are being provided employment. Around 4 lakh individuals have received toolkits, which has helped promote small industries."

Sachan highlighted efforts to boost MSME growth, including making land banks available at affordable prices and offering financial assistance of up to Rs 14 crore.

He said, "In Aliganj, Kanpur, we are also making land banks available under MSME development schemes. Our goal across the state is to make land banks accessible at affordable prices. Earlier, such schemes were announced, but the benefits did not actually reach the people. Now, they are truly being implemented. Under the MSME policy, we are providing financial assistance of up to Rs 14 crore."

Sachan announced the launch of the CM Yuva Yojana, providing interest-free loans to young entrepreneurs, and the Yuva Adda initiative to create large-scale employment opportunities.

"The CM Yuva Yojana has been launched, offering interest-free loans to young entrepreneurs. We are working towards connecting every individual with employment, and under the capable leadership of the Chief Minister, this mission is being carried out across the entire state. Today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Yuva Adda initiative. We aim to launch this program in every district to create large-scale employment opportunities for the youth," he added.

Sachan highlighted initiatives to boost employment, including a mobile application and the PM MITRA Park in Hardoi, expected to create over 1 lakh jobs, benefiting youth in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Hardoi, and Lucknow.

"A mobile application has also been launched to support this effort. The PM MITRA Park is coming up in Hardoi, which is expected to generate employment for over one lakh people. It will especially benefit the youth of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Hardoi, and Lucknow by creating significant job opportunities. We are providing a platform for small-scale producers so they can grow and succeed. The Chief Minister is also distributing cheques to beneficiaries as part of the empowerment initiatives." (ANI)

