Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 (ANI): Transport Minister and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Chairman Pratap Sarnayak announced on Tuesday that MSRTC will soon operate the state government's official Yatri app, which promises respectable compensation for drivers and safe, reliable travel for passengers.

He was speaking during a discussion at Mantralaya regarding the final draft of the app under the Centre and State Governments' Aggregator Policy.

The meeting was attended by MLA Pravin Darekar, Additional Chief Secretary of the Transport Department Sanjay Sethi, Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar, MSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Madhav Kusekar, and other officials.

Minister Sarnayak stated that the government intends to provide job opportunities for Marathi youth and free both drivers and passengers from the exploitative grip of private companies charging exorbitant fares. A modern technology-based app will be launched for services like buses, rickshaws, taxis, and e-buses. This app will be launched by MSRTC with support from the state's Transport Department.

He added that the app will serve as a new revenue source for MSRTC while ensuring a trustworthy service for passengers. Therefore, it is appropriate for MSRTC to run the app on behalf of the government.

During discussions, several names were considered for the app, including Jai Maharashtra, Maha-Ride, Maha-Yatri, Maha-Go, and Chhava Ride. It was unanimously agreed to name the new official app "Chhava Ride App." The app will be launched soon after final approval from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Minister Sarnayak said.

MLA Pravin Darekar, who is also the chairman of Mumbai Bank, assured that special financial support will be extended to unemployed Marathi youth who secure employment through the app. Loans for purchasing vehicles will be provided at a 10% interest rate.

Additionally, the government will push to offer 11% interest subsidy through institutions such as the Annasaheb Economic Development Corporation, Denotified Tribes Development Corporation, OBC Corporation, and MSDC -- effectively making the loans interest-free.

Minister Sarnayak further added that the regulatory framework for the app, as per the central government's aggregator guidelines, is in its final stage. He criticised private entities for operating unauthorised apps and earning massive profits by exploiting drivers and passengers. MSRTC already possesses the required infrastructure, technology, manpower, and space, and hence, operating the app through MSRTC will benefit both passengers and the corporation.

"MSRTC's decades-long trust and dedication to passengers will be instrumental in successfully running the state's official Yatri app, which will also generate new revenue streams," Sarnayak said. (ANI)

