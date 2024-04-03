Lucknow, Apr 3 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday announced Mukesh Dhangar as its candidate for the Mathura Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, pitting him against two-time BJP MP and actor Hema Malini in the general elections.

In the Sitapur seat, the party changed its candidate. Former MLA Rakesh Rathore will be contesting from the constituency instead of Nakul Dubey, according to a list released by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Will Not Resign, Says Sanjay Singh; Meets Delhi CM's Wife After Release From Jail (Watch Video).

Dhangar is a general secretary in the party's Uttar Pradesh unit.

With this, the Congress has declared 14 of the 17 candidates it will be fielding in Uttar Pradesh as part of the INDIA bloc. The names on the remaining three seats -- Amethi, Rae Bareli and Allahabad -- will be announced soon, party spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said.PTI SAB

Also Read | Odisha Elections 2024: BJD Releases List of Nominees for 27 Assembly Seats, Five Lok Sabha Constituencies; Check List Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)