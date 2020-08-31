New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Expressing grief over the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee, BJP president JP Nadda on Monday said he served the country with diligence and was admired across party lines.

Mukherjee, 84, died at an army hospital here on Monday. He was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in his brain. He later developed lung infection and was on ventilator support.

Also Read | Pranab Mukherjee Dies at 84: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief, Says ‘He Has Left Indelible Mark on Development Trajectory of Our Nation’.

"Saddened by the demise of former President and statesman Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has served the Country in many roles with diligence and determination. He is widely admired across the parties for his intellect and perseverance . My condolences to his family and followers," Nadda said on Twitter.

Mukherjee was the 13th president of India from 2012 to 2017. PTI JTR

Also Read | Pranab Mukherjee No More: 10 Inspirational Quotes of The Late Former President And Bharat Ratna That Cement His Legacy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)