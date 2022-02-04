New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Muktesh Kumar Pardeshi has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Vanuatu, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday.

Pardeshi, a 1991-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer is currently serving as the High Commissioner of India to New Zealand.

"Muktesh Kumar Pardeshi, presently High Commissioner of India to New Zealand, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Vanuatu with residence in Wellington," reads the MEA notification.

He had earlier served as Ambassador of India to Mexico.

Pardeshi is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

