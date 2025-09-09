Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 9 (ANI): In Jammu and Kashmir, multiple developmental initiatives are in progress within Jigni and Kothian Panchayats, which is located in Kalakote subdivision.

Talking about the ongoing developmental work in Kalakote, area's subdivision BDO Kuldeep Raj said that despite being a far-flung area, he is glad that most of his staff workers are hardworking.

"Despite being a far-flung area, I am happy to see the environment here, where most of my staff are very hardworking," Raj told ANI.

But talking about the situation on the ground, Raj said that despite the majority of areas being in a good condition, a lot of work needs to be done in the area.

According to Raj, there is a one-year gap in the Swachh Bharat Mission, as in the subdivision, although some areas are clean, other areas still require improvements in sanitation.

"However, there are some drawbacks I observed, including a one-year gap in the Swachh Bharat Mission, which I worked on. Some areas here are very clean, while others need work..." adds Raj.

In addition to the works done under the Swachh Bharat Mission, Kalakote's BDO further discussed other developmental works ongoing in the area. As per Raj, they have completed 33 pc of the NREGA plan, and they aim to complete the entire plan by the end of March next year.

"Most of the NREGA works are ongoing, and we have covered 33 pc of the NREGA plans. By the end of March next year, we will try to complete the entire plan... There are some delays in the 196 PMAYK cases which remained incomplete within the scheme, but we aim to complete it within the targeted days," adds Raj.

He further added that "the Capex plant has been approved, and estimates are ongoing..." But being a remote area, the estimation process will take some time.

Meanwhile, commenting on the ongoing developmental work, a local from the area, Junaid, who is under the PMAY scheme, has noted that many villagers have been allotted homes in Kalakote. He further added that people are satisfied as they continue to benefit from government schemes.

"Whatever schemes are being implemented by the government, we are receiving them on time. From the poor to farmers, everyone is benefiting... Many have received homes through the PMAY scheme... The poor are happy because of the benefits they are getting from government schemes like TSP. " Junaid told ANI. Junaid further adds that certain infrastructure, like D-channels, Pucca paths and H-tanks, has been constructed. He also said that many people now have pakka houses.

Earlier, the Dhangri block in the Rajouri district witnessed significant developmental progress, enhancing infrastructure, employment opportunities, and community facilities in the far-flung and hilly areas of the region.

Talking about developmental schemes, Basharat Hussain Gram Rozgar Sevak (GRS) said that employment generation schemes like the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) had provided much-needed job opportunities to the local population. While providing an update on the progress of sanctioned housing projects, Hussain said that around 2,685 houses have been built in the area. (ANI)

