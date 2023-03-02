Mumbai, Mar 2 (PTI) Twenty-eight cadets of the 9th Batch of Basic BSc Nursing of the College of Nursing, INHS Asvini were commissioned as lieutenants into the Military Nursing Service at a ceremony here, an official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Indian PM Narendra Modi Most Loved of All World Leaders, Says Italian PM Giorgia Meloni (Watch Video).

An official release said Surgeon Rear Admiral Anupam Kapur, Commanding Officer, INHS Asvini, was the chief guest at the event that took place in Wednesday, while Colonel (Dr) Elizabeth M Varghese, Principal, College of Nursing, administering the pledge to the newly commissioned Nursing Officers.

Also Read | Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2023: Trinamool Congress Candidate Mizanur Rahman Kazi Wins by Only 10 Votes From Rajabala Seat.

The graduating officers successfully completed a four-year nursing degree programme under the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences while simultaneously undergoing rigorous military training, the release said, adding they now stand posted to various Armed Forces Hospitals across the country.

"Lt Gopika S was awarded the DGMS Rolling Trophy and Pushpa Mallik Trophy for securing first position in the MUHS final examination. Lt Sargam Singh was adjudged Best all-rounder and Lt Maria Joseph the Best Clinical Nursing Cadet," as per the release.

Chief guest Surgeon Rear Admiral Anupam Kapur congratulated the newly commissioned Nursing Officers and urged them adhere scrupulously to the ethics of Military Nursing Service, maintain the highest professional competence, and serve the nation with diligence, dedication and compassion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)