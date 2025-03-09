Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): Five contract workers died of suffocation while cleaning a water tank at an under-construction building near Good Luck Motor Training School, Mint Road, Nagpada in Mumbai, said officials on Sunday.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, the incident took place at 12.29 pm at near Good Luck Motor Training School, Mint Road, Nagpada in Mumbai and was reported at 1.35 pm by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).

The BMC officials said that the contract workers suffocated to death and were taken to JJ Hospital by the Mumbai Fire Brigade where they were declared brought dead.

A doctor from the JJ Hospital said that all five contract workers have been declared brought dead.

Further details on the matter is awaited. (ANI)

