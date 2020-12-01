Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) Mumbai reported 724 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, but the number of daily deaths fell to nine after a gap of seven months, data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) showed.

On May 1 the city had witnessed only five fatalities.

The city had reported 12 fatalities on both November 16 and 19.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 2,84,184 and the death toll to 10,819.

The number of COVID-19 tests carried out so far in Mumbai rose to 19.07 lakh on Tuesday.

The number of recovered patients increased to 2,57,915, about 91 per cent of the tally, with 1,280 more patients discharged from hospitals.

The number of active cases in the city increased to 12,440.

According to the BMC, the city's average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 213 days, while the average growth rate of cases is 0.33 per cent.

There are 434 containment zones and 5,212 sealed buildings.

