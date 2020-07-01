Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 78,708 on Wednesday with the addition of 1,511 new cases, while the death of 75 more patients took the toll to 4,629, the city civic body said.

This was after a gap of 20 days that the city had recorded more than 1,500 positive cases in a day.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release said 1,511 more persons tested positive for coronavirus, taking the count to 78,708, while the death toll jumped to 4,629 after 75 more patients succumbed to the infection.

On June 10 and 11, Mumbai had recorded 1,567 and 1,540 cases, respectively.

According to the release, the number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the city rose to 44,791 as more 621 patients were discharged from hospitals.

The civic body said the city has 29,288 active cases, while 1,031 new suspected COVID-19 patients were admitted in hospitals.

