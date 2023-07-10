Mumbai, Jul 10 (PTI) An autorickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly raping and assaulting a woman passenger in Aarey Colony in suburban Goregaon, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

The 20-year-old woman had boarded the autorickshaw of accused Indrajit Singh from CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai to reach her destination in Goregaon, he said.

"The incident took place in May. The woman, who had a C-section some time ago, started experiencing abdominal pain. Doctors treating her noticed injuries and on being asked she told them and kin about the rape-assault ordeal," he said.

She filed a complaint on July 6 and a team zeroed in on Singh in Agra but failed to nab him there.

"When he came to Mumbai in connection with his autorickshaw permit, we arrested him. On the day of the incident, he took a detour and raped the woman and assaulted her in an isolated area in Aarey Colony. Singh has been remanded in police custody after being produced in court on Monday," the official said.

