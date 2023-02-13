Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) Four persons were arrested allegedly with charas worth Rs 26 lakh in Kalachowki area of Mumbai, a Crime Branch official said on Monday.

They were held on a tip-off by Unit IV of the Crime Branch about some persons arriving for a drug deal near Reay Road railway station on Saturday night, he said.

"Two persons were held with 1.2 kg charas at the spot, while two others were held on inputs provided by them," he added.

