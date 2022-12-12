Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) A 56-year-old policeman was injured in a fire that broke out in the record room of a police station in the western suburb of Bandra here on Monday, police said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Warns MPs, Says ‘Never Refer to Anyone’s Caste or Religion in House, Else Action Will Be Taken’.

The incident took place around 1 pm at the ground-plus two-storey building of Kherwadi police station, an official said.

Also Read | Mumbai International Airport Handles Record 1,50,988 Travellers in A Single Day.

The blaze was confined to electric wiring, electric installation and office records, which were kept in the record room, he said.

The fire brigade and an ambulance rushed to the spot and started dousing the flames, he said.

Police constable Arvind Khot, who was inside the record room, sustained serious burn injuries and was immediately shifted to the civic-run Sion Hospital, the official said.

Khot sustained 95 per cent burns and his condition is critical, he said.

The blaze was extinguished in a few minutes, the official said, adding the exact cause of the fire is being investigated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)