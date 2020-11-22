Mumbai, Nov 22 (PTI) Police have traced nine women, who had gone missing from Mumbai's Govandi suburb and eight girls, who had allegedly been kidnapped from the same area earlier this year in separate incidents, an official said on Sunday.

These women and girls were traced in the last couple of months, he said.

The official said that the women and girls had gone missing

from January this year.

"Govandi police station had registered cases related to kidnapping of eight girls earlier this year. However, the minors have been traced and reunited with their parents," he said.

"Besides, the family members of 15 women had also lodged complaints after they had gone missing. Out of them, 11 women have been traced so far and a search is still on for four others," he added.

