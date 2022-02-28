Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) A special CBI court in Mumbai on Monday granted bail to an insurance company surveyor in a bribery case.

Kaushal Kishore was arrested last week after being caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh in return for not giving a negative report on the complainant's insurance claim.

Kishore was granted bail by Special Judge V C Barde.

In his bail plea, filed through advocate Aniket Nikam, the accused claimed he was falsely implicated in the case and had been arrested on the basis of surmises and conjectures.

