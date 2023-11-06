Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): The Mumbai Crime Branch has apprehended a man with 8kg of high-quality charas worth Rs 2.4 crore, said a press release by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

The official release of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), mentioned that charas is the resinous and sticky part of the cannabis plant, and it can have psychedelic effects like altering consciousness and hallucinations.

Those who smoke charas will have slurred speech, heavy eyelids, and bloodshot eyes, said the offcial statement.

According to the press release, the accused is 10th passed and resides at Mumbra in Thane district with his wife and child and has no previous criminal record.

The release further mentioned that the accused had recently left his wineshop salesman job.

The accused was procuring charas from Mumbra for selling it to a peddler, said the official statement.

This is the 195th drug smuggler arrested by ANC crime branch Mumbai this year, added the official statement. (ANI)

