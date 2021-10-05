Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 (ANI): Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Tuesday sent Abdul Qadir Sheikh, Shreyas Nair, Manish Darya, and Avin Sahu to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till October 11.

All four accused were arrested earlier today in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Eight persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Monday which remanded them to NCB custody till October 7.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on Saturday night. (ANI)

