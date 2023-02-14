Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): A fire broke out in a container at a Metro construction site near Sidhhivinayak temple in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Soon after the incident, fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

"Fire broke out in a container at a Metro construction site near Siddhivinayak temple. 2-3 fire tenders are at the spot. Firefighting operation is underway," an official said.

"Our preliminary assessment suggests that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit," added the official.

However, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

