One of the most prolific bowlers in the history of the Big Bash League (BBL), Andrew Tye, has officially retired from the competition. The 39-year-old seamer, famed for his pioneer use of the knuckleball and deceptive change of pace, concludes a decorated 12-season career that saw him become a cornerstone of the Perth Scorchers' golden era before a final stint with the Melbourne Renegades. BBL 2025-26: Mohammad Rizwan Forced to Retire Out as Melbourne Renegades Seek Acceleration Against Sydney Thunder (Watch Video).

Tye announced his decision to bid BBL aidue in an interview before the Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2025-26 match at Docklands Stadium. Tye retires as the second-highest wicket-taker in the history of the Big Bash League, trailing only Sean Abbott. In BBL 2025-26, Tye has featured in two matches for the Renegades, picking one wicket. Tye won BBL 2014-15, 2016-17, 2021-22, and 2022-23.

Andrew Tye Retires From BBL

The BBL’s second-highest wicket taker calls time, congrats AJ 🤝 #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/QeamvXaNNE — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 15, 2026

Category BBL Career Details Total Matches 119 Wickets 162 Best Bowling 5/23 BBL Titles 4 Career Economy 7.99 Bowling Average 20.81 Teams Represented Sydney Thunder, Perth Scorchers, Melbourne Renegades

This decision to end his BBL career comes after Tye inked a two-year T20 Blast deal with Yorkshire County Cricket Club. However, Tye will feature as an overseas player for Yorkshire and play exclusively in the T20 Blast, thus leaving no choice for the former Australian bowler to feature in both competitions moving forward.

