Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) The Mumbai police's crime branch has arrested four persons of a gang from suburban Mankhurd allegedly involved in processing and selling hazardous oil refuse discarded by factories, an official said on Friday.

The crime branch had received information about a gang that collected oil refuse from factories, processed it and threw the leftover hazardous waste in the creek at Mandala, the official said.

The accused would allegedly sell the processed oil and pollute the creek by dumping the toxic remains, he said.

During a raid on Thursday, Unit 4 of the crime branch seized 39,000 litres of oil refuse stored in 195 drums and arrested four persons, he said.

An offence under relevant sections of the IPC and Environment Protection Act was registered against the accused persons, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)