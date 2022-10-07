Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) Four Italian nationals arrested for allegedly trespassing into Charkop metro rail station in north Mumbai have been remanded in judicial custody, a police official said on Friday.

They had entered Charkop metro rail station in Kandivali and were spotted on the tracks on September 26, after which they were apprehended following a complaint by metro authorities at MHB Colony police station, he said.

"Our probe has found the four are graffiti artists from Italy and spray-paint trains across the world. They had entered India on tourist visas," the official said.

