Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) Mumbai on Sunday recorded 30 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 11,54,660, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Also Read | Gujarat: CBI Arrests Two Senior CGST Officials From Ankleshwar for Demanding Rs 75,000 Bribe.

The toll remained unchanged at 19,742, while the count of recoveries reached 11,34,667 after 68 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Also Read | MCD Elections 2022: Last Day to File Nominations Tomorrow, Heavy Rush Expected.

With a recovery rate of 98.3 per cent, the city is now left with 251 active cases, he said.

As many as 3,771 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests to 1,85,06,968, the official said.

The overall growth rate from November 6 to November 12 stands at 0.004 per cent, while the doubling rate is at 19,278 days, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)