Mumbai, Jun 27 (PTI) Mumbai on Tuesday recorded eight new cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 11,63,940, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The toll remained unchanged at 19,773 and the count of recoveries reached 11,44,146 after six patients recovered from the infection during the day, the official said.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, 1,079 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the city to 1,88,96,673.

The city is now left with 21 active cases, it stated.

The recovery rate stands at 98.3 per cent, while the overall growth rate for the period from June 20 to June 26 was 0.0002 per cent, the bulletin stated.

